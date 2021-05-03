Lebanon to host clean-up day for town residents May 15

Lebanon residents are encouraged to participate in the town’s annual cleanup day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the town highway garage in the hamlet.

The annual event was canceled last year due to COVID 19 pandemic rules but will resume this year with COVID 19 guidelines.

All residents are invited to participate; COVID 19 protocols are in place, so residents will be asked to remain in their cars and follow direction from highway employees. Every resident who participates must wear a mask and follow social-distancing protocols. Highway employees will take care of unloading items and placing items in the roll-off containers.

All residents are eligible to bring two clear plastic bags of roadside trash and one piece of used furniture.

The following list of items will also be accepted that are normally taken at the county landfill, and residents should also note what is not eligible this year. Some of the guidelines have change due to changes in landfill recycling markets.

Items that are eligible to bring to cleanup day and their prices:

Four passenger vehicle tires only per household: Free; no commercial or oversized truck or farm tires permitted

Propane tanks: $3.20 each

Air conditioners: $6.40 each

Refrigerators: $6.40 each

Freezers: $6.40 each

Dehumidifiers: $6.40 each

Not permitted: TVs and computer monitors and electronics. These items must be taken to LoJo Electronics in Oneida to be recycled

All scrap metal: Free, but must be kept separate

Those with payments will make their payments at the Town Clerk outside window with a mask on after dropping off their items. Checks and cash are accepted. The town office will remain closed to the public during this event.

This program is limited to residences only and does not apply to commercial businesses.

