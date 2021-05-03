Oneida Board of Education announces superintendent finalists

The Oneida City School District Board of Education will take the next steps in its search for a new Superintendent of Schools when its three finalists visit the district May 3 through 5, 2021. During the course of the visits, the candidates will meet with representatives of various stakeholder groups, including administrative leaders, instructional and non-instructional staff, students, parents and community representatives. They will also tour some of the district’s facilities and learn more about the culture of the community.

Following the visits, the Board of Education will select a final candidate for further consideration; the board anticipates appointing a new superintendent around June 1.

The board has been working with Madison-Oneida BOCES District Superintendent Scott Budelmann as its search consultant since January and remains committed to a thorough, transparent and timely process to appoint a new district leader.

The three finalists for the position are:

Shirley Green, Ed.D., will be in the district Monday, May 3. Green has served as an administrator for the Rochester City School District for the past two decades. Since 2017, she has served as chief of schools, a role in which she supervised, evaluated and coached principals in pre-k through 12, monitored curriculum implementation and alignment, reviewed student academic progress, planned professional development, and supported the budget process. Prior to that role, she served as principal of a Montessori Academy, where her work included supporting student interventions, implementing a plan to increase student enrollment, implementing teacher evaluation systems and managing school improvement grants. Other roles include executive director of specialized services and building principal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science from Delaware State College, a master’s degree in education from Nazareth College, a doctorate in executive leadership from St. John Fisher College and a certificate of advanced study in educational administration from SUNY Brockport. She also completed the Superintendent Development Program through SUNY Oswego.

Matthew Carpenter will be in the district Tuesday, May 4. Since 2018, Carpenter has served as the director of early childhood education for the Syracuse City School District, overseeing all pre-k programs at school sites and community agency sites and managing local, state and federal grant funding for the programs. He also collaborates with building leaders and department heads throughout the district and led an initiative to select a new universal screening tool for students entering pre-k. Prior to that, he spent three years as an elementary principal in Solvay, where he led a school climate and culture initiative, and a pre-kindergarten – eighth-grade principal in Syracuse, where he led the building through a turnaround process and served as a district principal mentor. Carpenter holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Elmira College and a master’s degree in school administration from the College of Notre Dame of Maryland. He currently holds administrative certifications in Maryland and New York, and he will complete his state District Leader certification in July. He also completed the Superintendent Development Program through SUNY Oswego.

Margo Martin will be in the district Wednesday, May 5. Martin has served as superintendent of the Groton Central School District since 2015. Her work there has included implementing a new instructional model to increase data-informed decision-making; supporting regional collaborations for new academic programming, such as a P-Tech school and a satellite academy for the local BOCES; successfully completing capital projects; and facilitating the design and development of a new STEAM learning center. Prior to her superintendent role, she held several positions in the Tioga Central School District, including high school principal, Committee on Special Education chairwoman, chief information officer and director of technology. Martin holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from SUNY Oswego, a master’s degree in education from the University of New England and a certificate of advanced study in education administration from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. She also completed the Superintendent Development Program through SUNY Oswego.

Oneida Board President Robert Group said the board was pleased with the entire pool of applicants and believes they have three strong finalists.

“The board was impressed with the quality of the applicants for this position,” Group said. “We have narrowed the pool of candidates down to three outstanding finalists, each of whom would be a great asset to our community. We are looking forward to hearing feedback on these candidates from our stakeholder groups.”

For more information, contact Robert Group, Board President at rgroup@oneidacsd.org or Scott Budelmann, District Superintendent/Search Consultant, at MOBOCES at 315-361-5510.

