Cold Case Tuesday: State police continue to investigate 1973 death of Oneida Castle woman

May 4, 2021

On July 26, 1973, Martha Louise Allen was reported missing by her grandfather from their 9th Street residence in Oneida Castle. Allen’s grandfather reported he had last seen her on July 25 at approximately 8:30 a.m., when he left the residence to go to the Syracuse area for the day.

On Aug. 17, 1973, a boater on Black Creek near Verona Beach State Park located a partially decomposed female body in the water. The body was later identified as Allen.

At the time of her death, Allen was 21 years old, five-feet-three-inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing red, white and blue striped shorts, a lavender-colored tank top and thick-rimmed glasses. She had brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Allen’s death is asked to call state police at 315.366.6000.

