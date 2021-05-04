Writing contest underway

The annual Royal Historian of Oz writing contest is underway; it is time to get those creative juices flowing and create your own Oz adventure. The contest is open to people of all ages, and entries may be submitted electronically or by mail by May 15, 2021.

The International Wizard of Oz Club will provide prizes for the winners in each of seven age categories. Teachers are encouraged to offer this as a class project to their students.

Complete details for the writing contest and other Virtual Oz-Stravaganza 2021 events are available at oz-stravaganza.com.

