BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

April 23, 2021
- Robert J. Adsit, 29, of Oneida, was arrested on a warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance third-degree (Narcotics- B felony), criminal possession of a controlled substance fourth-degree (C felony), three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and criminal use of drug paraphernalia second-degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $100 cash or $200 bond. He was returned to Madison County Jail where he was being held on a parole violation.
- Devin J. McDonald, 22, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal mischief fourth-degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
April 26, 2021
- Katrina R. Perior, 30, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for assault second-degree and harassment second-degree. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
April 27, 2021
- Robert C. Newman, 51, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of a hypodermic instrument. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court on all the above charges and released on his own recognizance.
- Francesco Lazio, 82, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for harassment second-degree.
- Heather L. Elliot, 40, of Camillus, was arrested on an arrest warrant for trespass. She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on her own recognizance.
- Adah C. Shenandoah Jr., 32, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
April 28, 2021
- Kyle P. Allen, 30, of North Bay, was issued an appearance ticket for passing a flashing red light and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Victoria L. Granger, 29, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for insufficient turn signal, unlicensed operator, unregistered motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Amanda J. Murray, 39, of Herkimer, was arrested on a bench warrant for criminal contempt second-degree. She was arraigned and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $1.00 bail. She was also arrested on a superior court bench warrant for criminal contempt first-degree (felony) and intimidating a victim/witness. She was arraigned where her previous bail was revoked and she was held without bail.
April 30, 2021
- Dale J. Tolvert, 31, of Mt. Vernon, was issued appearance tickets for no headlamps and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Monique C. Revills, 22, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree (3+ open suspensions on 3+ dates), unlicensed operator and failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.
- Vincent J. Zeller, 26, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for DWI, DWI w/ more than .08% BAC and moved from lane unsafely.
- Melissa S. Whipple, 36, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and inadequate headlamps.
May 1, 2021
- Rollo A. Smithling, 32, of Rome, was issued appearance tickets for inadequate stop lamps, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper license plates, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree (3+ open suspensions on 3+ dates).
- Joseph A. Davis, 22, of Blossvale, was issued appearance tickets for operating an unregistered motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Brandy M. Colvin, 39, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Michael J. Chamberlain Jr., 35, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal contempt second-degree.
May 2, 2021
- Michael P. Egelston, 27, of Vernon Center, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree (3+ open suspensions on 3+ dates), unlicensed operator and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.