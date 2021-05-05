2nd Infantry Division reunion planned

The Second (Indianhead) Division Association will hold its annual national reunion in Kansas City, Mo., from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 2021. We would like to let veterans of the Army’s famous 2nd Infantry Division know about our organization and of our upcoming reunion.

2IDA is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and our 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, visit 2ida.org or contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or 224.225.1202.

