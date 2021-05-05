Chittenango Garden Club announces plant sale

The Chittenango Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale and garden tours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Stickles Park on Falls Boulevard.
Available for sale will be nursery-grown perennials, hanging plants and bedding plants, perennials and shrubs.
For more information, call Gail Harrington at 315.687.7726.
From there, it will be on to four members’ gardens for tours and sales of perennials, houseplants, garden décor and much more.
Tour and sale locations are:
- 213 Falls Blvd., Chittenango
- 1773 Route 173, Chittenango
- 209 Tobin Drive, Chittenango
- 1009 Chestnut Ridge Road, Kirkville
Please join us for this special event, and don’t miss some great deals.