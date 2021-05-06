Tenney to host mobile office hours

Cortland and Herkimer counties sites for meetings with staff

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) announced she will host mobile office hours for constituents in New York’s 22nd Congressional District to connect with caseworkers on her staff for assistance in dealing with a federal agency.

Attendees must adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Constituents interested in attending a mobile office hour session are highly encouraged to schedule their appointment in advance by contacting Tenney’s Binghamton district office at 607.242.0200 or her Utica district office at 315.732.0713. This will provide a more expedited casework experience for individuals and ensure that every constituent is able to receive the help they need.

Locations are:

Cortland County – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Cortland Free Library, 32 Church St., Cortland

Herkimer County – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the West Winfield Fire Department, 373 W. Main St., West Winfield

Space is limited; call ahead to make an appointment.

