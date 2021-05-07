Madison County Courier

Tenney issues statement on new Florida election law

May 7, 2021

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22), co-chair of the House Election Integrity Caucus applauded Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for signing into law an election reform bill that will strengthen the integrity of elections in Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis took a bold and necessary step today by signing into law a bill that will strengthen the integrity and transparency of elections in Florida. The bill improves election security by strengthening voter ID requirements, banning ballot harvesting and vote trafficking, and enhancing safeguards to ensure only legally cast ballots are counted. It also strengthens protections for election observers of all parties. As co-chair of the House Election Integrity Caucus, I applaud this step today. It should serve as a model for states across the nation – these are the exact type of commonsense reforms we need to restore voter confidence.

