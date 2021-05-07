Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Fitness, Health & Wellness Fun & Recreation Top Story

United Way MV’s Emerging Leaders United to participate in Great American Clean-up

Bymartha

May 7, 2021

Dozens of volunteers join United Way of the Mohawk Valley’s Emerging Leaders United for its third annual Spring Clean-up as part of “Keep America Beautiful: Great American Clean-up” efforts. This year’s clean-up will focus on picking up debris and garbage in and around Pinti Field in Rome.

The Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest community improvement program, engaging more than 3 million volunteers and participants each year. This year’s social theme, #DoBeautifulThings, is highlighting volunteers and participants, proving that even in challenging times, people do beautiful things, according to Keep America Beautiful’s website.

By martha

Related Post

Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Price Chopper/Market 32 now accepting EBT SNAP payment

May 7, 2021 martha
Arts & Entertainment Top Story

Solo exhibition featuring Marc-Anthony Polizzi

May 6, 2021 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Chittenango Garden Club announces plant sale

May 5, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Fitness, Health & Wellness Fun & Recreation Top Story

United Way MV’s Emerging Leaders United to participate in Great American Clean-up

May 7, 2021
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Price Chopper/Market 32 now accepting EBT SNAP payment

May 7, 2021
Regional

Tenney issues statement on new Florida election law

May 7, 2021
Regional

Tenney to host mobile office hours

May 6, 2021