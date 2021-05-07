United Way MV’s Emerging Leaders United to participate in Great American Clean-up

Dozens of volunteers join United Way of the Mohawk Valley’s Emerging Leaders United for its third annual Spring Clean-up as part of “Keep America Beautiful: Great American Clean-up” efforts. This year’s clean-up will focus on picking up debris and garbage in and around Pinti Field in Rome.

The Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest community improvement program, engaging more than 3 million volunteers and participants each year. This year’s social theme, #DoBeautifulThings, is highlighting volunteers and participants, proving that even in challenging times, people do beautiful things, according to Keep America Beautiful’s website.

