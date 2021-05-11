Madison County announces Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Madison County Department of Health will hold a Johnson & Johnson/Jansen COVID-19 vaccine from noon to 4 p.m. May 20, 2021, at the Northside Shopping Center in Oneida,

1019 Northside Shopping Center.

As of April 25, 2021, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are recommending that the United States resume the use of the J&J Covid-19 vaccine. Individuals who receive J&J should be aware that there are reports of adverse events following the use of this vaccine, which suggest an increased risk of a rare adverse event called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome. Nearly all reports of this serious condition, which involves blood clots with low platelets, have been in adult women younger than 50 years old.

The MCDOH asks people who receive the J&J vaccine to monitor themselves for severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination. If these symptoms exist, contact your doctor. If you do not have a doctor, contact the Madison County Public Health Department at 315.366.2361. Those with severe symptoms, call 911.

For more information, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/JJUpdate.html.

New Yorkers over age 16 are eligible to receive a vaccine; however J&J is approved only for those 18 years and older.

To make an appointment at one of Madison County’s clinics, click HERE. Those with questions or needing assistance booking an appointment, call the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline at 315.366.2770. Appointments for clinics are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be welcome. Vaccines are free, and insurance is not necessary.

If you have questions about the vaccine or getting vaccinated, call the nursing hotline at 315.366.2770.

Madison County also has Moderna vaccine clinics available for the month of May. For more information, visit the Madison County Health Department website at healthymadisoncounty.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related