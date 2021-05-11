PAC 99 schedule week of May 9, 2021

Tuesday, May 11
- 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Arbor Day Tour of the Gerrit Smith Estate with Rebecca McElheny
- 9:49 a.m., 2:49 p.m. and 7:49 p.m.: Chittenango Landing Women’s Suffrage Speaker Series – “Frederick Douglas, Women’s Rights Man” with Dr. Leigh Fought, Ph.D.
Wednesday, May 12
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Canastota Village Board of Trustees meeting of May 3
- 10:38 a.m., 3:38 p.m. and 8:38 p.m.: “The Unknown History of Guns in America” with Professor Robert Spitzer
Thursday, May 13
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Common Council meeting of May 4
- 9:39 a.m., 2:39 p.m. and 7:39 p.m.: Town of Sullivan Board meeting of May 5
- 10:08 a.m., 3:08 p.m. and 8:08 p.m.: “The Irish and the Erie” Craobh Dugan at OCM Mansion House