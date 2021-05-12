Canastota Public Library hosting May seed swap

In May, many area residents are planning and planting their gardens. Many of us start our seedlings inside and then once the nights are warmer, we plant our gardens. Hopefully, many local folks have been able to borrow their seeds from our Seed Exchange at the library. There are still seeds available, if you haven’t had a chance to do so yet. At last count, we had more than 300 different varieties of seeds, with additional seeds coming in every week.

The Canastota Public Library is a free seed exchange site committed to increasing the capacity of our community to eat wholesome foods. Our seeds are non-genetically modified seeds and many are heirloom seeds.

Our annual Plant and Seedling Swap began Monday, May 10, 2021. Bring your seedlings, divisions, tubers, plants or bulbs to exchange or share with others. Our Swap will be located near our Main Entrance of the library. When you drop off your items, be sure to label them with your name and the type of plant you are swapping. Stop by that day or soon after for the best selection of our newest seedlings and plants.

Right now, the library has a wonderful display of resources for planning, growing and harvesting your garden. Stop in and let us help you find the answers to questions you may have about planting, growing or saving seeds. We hope that you have a wonderful season of planting and a bountiful harvest this fall.

The Canastota Public Library is located at 102 W. Center St., Canastota.

