Oneida County executive to launch 10th annual summer season of the Oneida County Public Market

The Oneida County Public Market will kick off its 10th summer season with a ceremonial “vine cutting” by County Executive Anthony J. Picente, Jr., at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, behind Union Station (321 Main St.) in downtown Utica’s historic Bagg’s Square.

The Oneida County Public Market was established in 2011 by County Executive Anthony Picente, Jr., as an economic development initiative with the goal of establishing the first year-round produce market in a community classified as a food desert by the USDA. A dual focus included the revitalization of the long-shuttered Railroad Express Agency wing of Union Station, once the vibrant hub of activity for the manufacturers that were the heartbeat of the city through the mid-20th century.

In partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County, significant resources have been invested to establish this market. And the county continues to invest in the refurbishment of this historic facility to grow the Public Market, support the development of agribusiness and feature the culinary and agricultural history of Oneida County.

Join us to celebrate the first 10 years of this valued, community-based market that features our local and regional farmers, producers and artisans, and continue your support as we grow toward our next ten years.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related