Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Top Story Veterans/Military

174th Attack Wing Career Day

Bymartha

May 13, 2021

The 174th Attack Wing recruiting office will host a career day event at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base.

This event is open to the public and will showcase multiple employment areas the 174th Attack Wing has to offer. This event will not only allow people to explore career fields that may interest them, but will also showcase some of the equipment we routinely use. The 174th recruiting team will be on site to answer any questions and provide the opportunity to “Join the Team.”

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021. The location will be at 6001 East Molloy Road, Syracuse. RSVP by June 2 by calling 315.233.2159 or email erik.anderson.19@us.af.mil.

Refreshments will be available.

Visitors must wear a facemask and practice social distancing while engaging with others at the event.

By martha

Related Post

Libraries Top Story

New Woodstock Free Library announces Board of Trustees meeting

May 13, 2021 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Oneida County executive to launch 10th annual summer season of the Oneida County Public Market

May 13, 2021 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Canastota Public Library hosting May seed swap

May 12, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Libraries Top Story

New Woodstock Free Library announces Board of Trustees meeting

May 13, 2021
Top Story Veterans/Military

174th Attack Wing Career Day

May 13, 2021
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Oneida County executive to launch 10th annual summer season of the Oneida County Public Market

May 13, 2021
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Canastota Public Library hosting May seed swap

May 12, 2021