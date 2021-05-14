BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

April 30, 2021
- Vincent J. Zeller, 26, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for driving while intoxicated first offense, moved from lane unsafely and DWI – blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater, first offense.
May 1, 2021
- Joseph A. Davis, 22, of Cazenovia, was issued appearance tickets for operating an unregistered motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
May 2, 2021
- Michael P. Egelston, 27, of Vernon Center, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree (three or more open suspensions on three or more dates).
May 3, 2021
- Alan S. Ely, 58, of Oneida, was arrested for harassment second-degree. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
- Michael J. Chamberlain Jr., 35, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal contempt second-degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
May 4, 2021
- Danielle J. Mennig, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law charge of unlicensed dog.
- Alan S. Ely, 58, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal contempt second-degree and aggravated harassment second-degree.
May 5, 2021
- Richard J. Burton, 39, of Ilion, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- Jamie L. McCoppin, 49, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of menacing second-degree and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
May 6, 2021
- Nicole B. Woodcock, 33, of Cazenovia, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- Brandon M. Crouth, 34, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree (three or more open suspensions on three or more dates).
- Adrian K. Johnson, 37, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for trespass. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
May 7, 2021
- Scott P. Farley, 36, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for a local law violation of unreasonable noise. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Christopher M. Fuller, 27, of Norwich, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court where he pled and was released.
May 8, 2021
- Ryan A. Dobson, 33, of Hamilton, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Michelle M. French, 61, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and unlicensed operator.
- Bradley T. Shaddon, 20, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
May 9, 2021
- Alexander L. Hinton, 26, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Austin T. Johnson, 31, of Rome, was arrested on two separate bench warrants. One was for criminal trespass third-degree, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree (three or more open suspensions on three or more dates), a license plate violation and operating an uninspected motor vehicle. The other was for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree (three or more open suspensions on three or more dates). He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court on all the above charges and released on his own recognizance.
- Vernon L. Cyphert, 50, of Oneida, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and harassment second-degree. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
May 10, 2021
- Michael F. Gaiser, 78, of Vernon, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- AnnMarie N. Hatch, 22, of DeRuyter, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- Samantha A. Gaffney, 20, of Rome, was issued appearance tickets for speeding in zone and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Crystal L. Muldoon, 44, of Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on her own recognizance.