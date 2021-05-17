Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Rose is a 6-year-old girl with beautiful green eyes. She is a great kitty for a quiet home, as she prefers to be queen of the household. Rose loves cat trees and likes being petted. She is not a fan of doggies or other kitties, but older kids are okay.

Come by the shelter during normal business hours and meet this fancy feline. If possible, call ahead to make an appointment – 315.336.7070. Look forward to seeing you.

Puka is a handsome boy. He loves to roll on the ground and loves treats and catnip. He likes attention once he gets use to you, but he prefers to be on all four feet.

Puka is reserved and would like a quieter home with no other animals. If you think Puka might be the kitty for you, call and set up an appointment to meet him.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.come/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

