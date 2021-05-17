Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Bymartha

May 17, 2021

Rose is a 6-year-old girl with beautiful green eyes. She is a great kitty for a quiet home, as she prefers to be queen of the household. Rose loves cat trees and likes being petted. She is not a fan of doggies or other kitties, but older kids are okay.

Come by the shelter during normal business hours and meet this fancy feline. If possible, call ahead to make an appointment – 315.336.7070. Look forward to seeing you.

Puka is a handsome boy. He loves to roll on the ground and loves treats and catnip. He likes attention once he gets use to you, but he prefers to be on all four feet.

Puka is reserved and would like a quieter home with no other animals. If you think Puka might be the kitty for you, call and set up an appointment to meet him.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.come/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

By martha

Related Post

Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Madison County announces Pfizer clinic for Madison County students

May 17, 2021 martha
Local Top Story

Oneida Common County meeting Tuesday, May 18, 2021

May 17, 2021 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Roommate altercation culminates in stabbing

May 17, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Madison County announces Pfizer clinic for Madison County students

May 17, 2021
Local Top Story

Oneida Common County meeting Tuesday, May 18, 2021

May 17, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Roommate altercation culminates in stabbing

May 17, 2021
Education/STEM Top Story

Canastota’s Carlone receives Springfield College Biology/Chemistry Department Distinguished Senior Award

May 17, 2021