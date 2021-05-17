Sullivan Free Library welcomes SUNY Upstate Medical University Mammography Van June 18

SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital’s Mammography Van will visit the Sullivan Free Library at 101 Falls Blvd., Chittenango, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, by appointment.

To schedule an appointment, call 315.464.2582. Appointments can also be requested online at upstate.edu/mobile-mammography/

To be eligible for a mammogram on the van, women should be 40 years and older, not have had a mammogram in the past 12 months and not be experiencing breast problems.

The van, supported with funds from Health Research, Inc., and the state Department of Health grant, is part of Gov. Cuomo’s “Get Screened, No Excuses” breast cancer initiative, which aims to remove obstacles to breast cancer screening for women in New York. The most current data (2018) show 82.1 percent of eligible New York women are getting a screening mammography, a slight increase from the 80.3 percent of women in 2017. The governor’s initiative is to increase screening rates by 10 percent over the next five years.

The mammography van is 45-feet-long and is equipped with a state-of-the art 3D digital mammogram system, private exam room, dressing room and waiting room.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, affecting one in eight women. It’s also one of the most treatable cancers when detected early. Mammograms—x-rays of the breasts—are the most effective screening procedure for the early signs of breast cancer.

For more information, call Wendy Hunt at 315.492.3353.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related