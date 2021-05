Springfield College Senior Deanna Carlone of Canastota earned the Springfield College Biology and Chemistry Department’s Distinguished Senior Award.

Carlone received the honor at the recent Springfield College Academic Awards held on campus. The Distinguished Senior Awards are presented annually to graduating students who have performed consistently well in the classroom. The award recipients are chosen by their respective peers in their individual department.

