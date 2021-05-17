Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Roommate altercation culminates in stabbing

Bymartha

May 17, 2021

At about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, Utica police were dispatched to Jewett Place regarding a stabbing investigation.

Upon arrival, the officers were met by an individual who stated that he and his roommate engaged in an argument about household issues. The victim reported that the argument escalated and the roommate grabbed a knife and slashed him on both arms causing significant lacerations.

The victim was then transported to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Brendan Kltoz, 20, was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

By martha

Related Post

Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Madison County announces Pfizer clinic for Madison County students

May 17, 2021 martha
Local Top Story

Oneida Common County meeting Tuesday, May 18, 2021

May 17, 2021 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

Canastota’s Carlone receives Springfield College Biology/Chemistry Department Distinguished Senior Award

May 17, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Madison County announces Pfizer clinic for Madison County students

May 17, 2021
Local Top Story

Oneida Common County meeting Tuesday, May 18, 2021

May 17, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Roommate altercation culminates in stabbing

May 17, 2021
Education/STEM Top Story

Canastota’s Carlone receives Springfield College Biology/Chemistry Department Distinguished Senior Award

May 17, 2021