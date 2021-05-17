Roommate altercation culminates in stabbing

At about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, Utica police were dispatched to Jewett Place regarding a stabbing investigation.

Upon arrival, the officers were met by an individual who stated that he and his roommate engaged in an argument about household issues. The victim reported that the argument escalated and the roommate grabbed a knife and slashed him on both arms causing significant lacerations.

The victim was then transported to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Brendan Kltoz, 20, was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related