Oneida Common County meeting Tuesday, May 18, 2021

May 17, 2021

City Clerk Sandy LaPera announced the agenda of the regular meeting May 18 of the Oneida Common Council.

Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance/Roll Call

SWEARING IN CEREMONY

PUBLIC COMMENT – Audience members each allotted up to 3 minutes speaking time

OLD BUSINESS

SUPERVISOR’S REPORT

*Approval of minutes of the Regular Meeting May 4, 2021

*Approval of Warrant No. 10

  1. ADOPT LOCAL LAW:  Adopt Local Law No. 7 of 2021 titled “Abandoned Shopping Carts” (Roll Call Vote) MAYOR/BELL
  2. MONTHLY REPORTS: Receive and place on file monthly reports from the City Clerk, City Engineer, Comptroller, Fire Department, Parks & Recreation Director, Planning Department and Police Department CITY CLERK
  3. AGREEMENT:  Authorize the Mayor to sign an agreement with the Oneida Memorial Association to co-sponsor the 2021 Memorial Day Parade to be held on Friday, May 28. MAYOR/BELL
  4. CAPITAL PROJECT: Authorize the City Engineer to proceed with Capital Project 21-1 – Annual Street Resurfacing. ROWE
  5. ADOPT VACANT REGISTRY FEES:  Adopt Vacant Registry Fee Schedule per Local Law No. 2 of 2017                BURNETT
  6. BUDGET TRANSFERS/AMENDMENTS: Approve budget transfers/amendments as outlined by the Comptroller WELLS
  7. LEASE AGREEMENT: Authorize the Mayor to sign a modified Lease Agreement with Elise Allen, DBA -The Market at Oneida Commons (ESA Properties) for a seasonal weekend outdoor craft and vendor market BELL
  8. PURCHASE OFFER FOR PROPERTY: Accept purchase offer for property located at 253 Linden St., Oneida, known as Tax Map No. 30.72-2-1 MAYOR/BELL

NEW BUSINESS

Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Madison County announces Pfizer clinic for Madison County students

May 17, 2021 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Roommate altercation culminates in stabbing

May 17, 2021 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

Canastota’s Carlone receives Springfield College Biology/Chemistry Department Distinguished Senior Award

May 17, 2021 martha

