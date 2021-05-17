Oneida Common County meeting Tuesday, May 18, 2021

City Clerk Sandy LaPera announced the agenda of the regular meeting May 18 of the Oneida Common Council.

Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance/Roll Call

SWEARING IN CEREMONY

PUBLIC COMMENT – Audience members each allotted up to 3 minutes speaking time

OLD BUSINESS

SUPERVISOR’S REPORT

*Approval of minutes of the Regular Meeting May 4, 2021

*Approval of Warrant No. 10

ADOPT LOCAL LAW: Adopt Local Law No. 7 of 2021 titled “Abandoned Shopping Carts” (Roll Call Vote) MAYOR/BELL MONTHLY REPORTS: Receive and place on file monthly reports from the City Clerk, City Engineer, Comptroller, Fire Department, Parks & Recreation Director, Planning Department and Police Department CITY CLERK AGREEMENT: Authorize the Mayor to sign an agreement with the Oneida Memorial Association to co-sponsor the 2021 Memorial Day Parade to be held on Friday, May 28. MAYOR/BELL CAPITAL PROJECT: Authorize the City Engineer to proceed with Capital Project 21-1 – Annual Street Resurfacing. ROWE ADOPT VACANT REGISTRY FEES: Adopt Vacant Registry Fee Schedule per Local Law No. 2 of 2017 BURNETT BUDGET TRANSFERS/AMENDMENTS: Approve budget transfers/amendments as outlined by the Comptroller WELLS LEASE AGREEMENT: Authorize the Mayor to sign a modified Lease Agreement with Elise Allen, DBA -The Market at Oneida Commons (ESA Properties) for a seasonal weekend outdoor craft and vendor market BELL PURCHASE OFFER FOR PROPERTY: Accept purchase offer for property located at 253 Linden St., Oneida, known as Tax Map No. 30.72-2-1 MAYOR/BELL

NEW BUSINESS

