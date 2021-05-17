Madison County announces Pfizer clinic for Madison County students

The Madison County Health Department is working with the Madison County school districts to hold a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine clinic. This is on the heels of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanding the emergency use authorization for Pfizer vaccine to include adolescents 12 to 15 years old.

MCDOH will be holding a Pfizer vaccine clinic for 12- to 18-year-old students, as well as their parents, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 18, 2021, at the SUNY Morrisville campus. Parents who would like their child to be vaccinated are asked to visit bit.ly/051821Pfizer to register or call the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline at 315.366.2770.

The Pfizer vaccine was the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive emergency use authorization from the FDA Dec. 11, 2020. Since then, millions of Americans have been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is a two shot series, given 21 days apart.

MCDOH knows that vaccination is an important choice that you and your family will make. You may have questions about the vaccines and want additional information about safety and effectiveness. Credible information about the vaccines can be found through the following resources:

FDA Fact sheet fda.gov/media/144414/download

CDC COVID-19 vaccine website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html

Call the Madison County COVID vaccine nurse hotline Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 315.366.2770

For more information, visit healthymadisoncounty.org.

