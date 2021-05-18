BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

May 11, 2021
- Andrew J. Helmer, 27, of Munnsville, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
May 12, 2021
- Mark A. Hall, 45, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $250 cash or $1,000 bond.
- Joshua L. Joslyn, 35, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and endangering the welfare of a child. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court on the above charges. He was released on his own recognizance on the first charges but remanded to Madison county Jail on the warrant in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond. He was also arrested on a second arrest warrant for falsely reporting an incident. He was arraigned separately Oneida City Court and released on his recognizance.
- Jeffrey W. McDonald, 24, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Jared S. Jakubowski, 28, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to Madison County Jail on a 45-day sentence.
May 14, 2021
- Amanda L. Archer, 48, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for two counts of local law violation all night parking and two counts of unregistered motor vehicle.
- Lauren C. Kenyon, 22, of Georgetown, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Tina M. Miller, 49, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Alicia L. Lohr, 29, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for unlicensed operator, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (there or more open suspensions on three or more dates) and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- Joshua B. Sharon, 29, of Canastota, was arrested for third-degree burglary, petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court on all of the above charges and release on his own recognizance.
- Aaron M. Smith, 29, of Blossvale, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of third-degree robbery (D felony) and petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.