The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Finance Committee will hold its regular meeting from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, in the Syracuse Hancock International Airport SRAA Board Room.

The regular meeting of the full board will follow from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, call 315.454.3263 or email sraa@syrairport.org.

