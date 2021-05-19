Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Libraries Top Story

Morrisville Public Library News

Bymartha

May 19, 2021

By Library Manager Michelle A. Rounds

Calling all kids. Help us decorate our Summer Reading, Tails & Tales banner. We have a few letters left so stop in and get your letter now (first come first serve). Take it home and decorate it and return it by June 4, 2021.

Join us Wednesday evenings for Classics with Chelle at 7:00pm, as our Library Manager, Michelle Rounds, reads on Facebook Live a classic book. Fun for kids and adults. We are reading Beverly Cleary’s The Mouse and the Motorcycle.

Mark your calendars now. Our hybrid summer reading program, Tails & Tales begins soon. Starting June 28, 2021, all ages (1- adult) can sign up for our program. Start your reading then as beginning Tuesday July 6, all the fun of summer reading begins at the library and at home. All the details can be found at: https://morrisvillepubliclibrary.org/events/summer-reading-2021.

We will be closed Friday May 28-through Monday May 31 to observe Memorial Day. We will reopen Tuesday June 1 at 12pm.

The Morrisville Public Library is open Monday through Friday from 12pm-7pm. FACE COVERINGS ARE STILL MANDATORY and MAKE SURE TO USE THE HAND SANITIZER UPON ENTRANCE (as required). Our outside book drop is back out front of the library for after hour returns.

By martha

Related Post

Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

BRiDGES Tobacco Prevention news

May 18, 2021 martha
Top Story Veterans/Military

Chittenango National Guard soldier receives new rank, new responsibilities

May 18, 2021 martha
Local Top Story

SRAA announces upcoming meetings

May 18, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Libraries Top Story

Morrisville Public Library News

May 19, 2021
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

BRiDGES Tobacco Prevention news

May 18, 2021
Top Story Veterans/Military

Chittenango National Guard soldier receives new rank, new responsibilities

May 18, 2021
Local Top Story

SRAA announces upcoming meetings

May 18, 2021