Morrisville Public Library News

By Library Manager Michelle A. Rounds

Calling all kids. Help us decorate our Summer Reading, Tails & Tales banner. We have a few letters left so stop in and get your letter now (first come first serve). Take it home and decorate it and return it by June 4, 2021.

Join us Wednesday evenings for Classics with Chelle at 7:00pm, as our Library Manager, Michelle Rounds, reads on Facebook Live a classic book. Fun for kids and adults. We are reading Beverly Cleary’s The Mouse and the Motorcycle.

Mark your calendars now. Our hybrid summer reading program, Tails & Tales begins soon. Starting June 28, 2021, all ages (1- adult) can sign up for our program. Start your reading then as beginning Tuesday July 6, all the fun of summer reading begins at the library and at home. All the details can be found at: https://morrisvillepubliclibrary.org/events/summer-reading-2021.

We will be closed Friday May 28-through Monday May 31 to observe Memorial Day. We will reopen Tuesday June 1 at 12pm.

The Morrisville Public Library is open Monday through Friday from 12pm-7pm. FACE COVERINGS ARE STILL MANDATORY and MAKE SURE TO USE THE HAND SANITIZER UPON ENTRANCE (as required). Our outside book drop is back out front of the library for after hour returns.

