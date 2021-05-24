Price Chopper/Market 32 expands AdvantEdge Rewards

Beyond food and fuel to include student loan payments, supporting schools and charitable donations

Price Chopper/Market 32 has once again expanded its industry-leading AdvantEdge Rewards Program. In addition to food and fuel, the progressive Northeastern supermarket chain now offers its customers the opportunity to use their earned rewards to support local schools, pay down student loans, donate to charity, purchase specialty kitchen products and enter periodic sweepstakes.

Since having successfully launched Fuel AdvantEdge in 2006, Price Chopper/Market 32 has continually leveraged customer input to grow the AdvantEdge Rewards program by adding food and bonus item buys, as well as full-order and gift card multipliers. This latest expansion of customer choice options was crafted in partnership with tcc, the world’s leading provider of currency/rewards programs for supermarkets.

The newly diversified platform, which adds a mobile-based personalized customer experience to the palette of physical, digital and experiential rewards, was launched to Price Chopper/Market 32’s AdvantEdge Rewards members this month. Customers continue to earn a point for every dollar spent shopping in store and online at Price Chopper/Market 32. Now, in addition to food and fuel, points can be applied to supporting local schools, paying down student loans, donating to charities, entries for periodic shopping spree and vacation sweepstakes, MasterChef branded products and more.

“Price Chopper Supermarkets/Market 32 is laser-focused on fulfilling the needs and desires of our customers at every point of engagement,” said Price Chopper Supermarkets/Market 32 , Group Vice President of Marketing Glen Bradley. “We understand that all shoppers are different, so we created a variety of options to engage and reward more customers. And because we know our customers appreciate the convenience of accessing and redeeming points whenever and wherever they like, we made the experience fully mobile.”

“Price Chopper deserves credit for taking a leadership position in the grocery rewards space,” said Dan Dmochowski, President of North America for tcc. “They have their finger on the pulse of consumer trends and recognized that today’s diverse and discerning consumer base demands a broader array of rewards options. So, they took action to enhance their program with a user experience and rewards that are even more compelling to customers. Our goal is to keep the program fresh with new features and rewards options that set a gold standard for the industry.”

More new ways for customers to earn and redeem AdvantEdge Rewards points online through the tcc partnership and platform solution are expected in the coming months.

