Madison County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists to “Click it or Ticket”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office would reminds motorists that the two-week New York State Buckle Up NY “Click It or Ticket” campaign begins today and ends June 6, 2021.

The intent of the “Click it or Ticket” campaign is to voluntarily increase seat belt and child restraint usage among motorists. The proper use of a seat belt or child restraint reduces the likelihood of injury should a motorist be involved in a crash.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign and will be deploying dedicated traffic enforcement patrols that will include roving patrols and checkpoints.

The dedicated traffic enforcement patrols will be targeting motorists who violate the seat belt and/or child restraint laws of NYS. All occupants of a motor vehicle are required to be properly restrained with a seatbelt or appropriate child restraint regardless of their age or seating position within the motor vehicle. Grant monies obtained from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee fund the dedicated traffic patrols.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office promises to do our part to keep motorists safe, and we encourage the motoring public to properly buckle up regardless of their seating position.

