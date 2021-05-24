Canastota community approves 2021-22 school budget

The Canastota Central School District community approved the district’s proposed budget of $32,812,350 for the 2021-22 school year by a vote of 317 to 132, representing a 70.6-percent passing rate.

The new budget, which takes effect July 1, represents a spending increase of 3.79 percent and stays within the tax cap established by the state. The district achieved this by creating new efficiencies in its operations, reevaluating professional services costs, utilizing grant funding to support instructional priorities and emphasizing shared services through BOCES. The district also plans to use some of its fund balance to reduce the burden on taxpayers while maintaining adequate reserves.

Voters also approved purchasing two buses by a vote of 337 to 112, and they approved creating a student board of education member position by a vote of 336 to 113. For the school board vote, incumbents Deborah New and Kathleen Niles were re-elected to their seats for three-year terms beginning July 1.

Canastota Superintendent Shawn Bissetta thanked community members for their continued support of educational opportunities, especially during such a challenging year.

“I know how difficult things were this year for parents, students, teachers and the entire community, but I also know how much Canastota values education,” he said. “I want to express my sincere thank you to everyone for coming out to vote and for supporting future educational opportunities for our district.”

Major district initiatives for the upcoming school year include: a K-12 literacy initiative, additional special education programming and an expanded focus on mental health and academic intervention services. The district also plans to continue its rollout of the badging/micro-credentialing initiative and its ‘Engage Canastota’ community connection efforts.

Bissetta said he hopes community member and businesses remain involved with district efforts as they progress.

“We feel very strongly that the community and school are interconnected,” he said. “Community support of our work is integral to the success of our schools and our students.”

