Madison County Board of Elections announces June 22 primaries

There will be primaries Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in the towns of Lincoln, Madison, Smithfield and Sullivan for the following parties and offices:

Lincoln Republican for town council (vote for two) and town supervisor

Madison Republican for town council (vote for two)

Smithfield Democratic for town clerk (vote for one)

Sullivan Republican for town justice and town council (vote for two)

Those wishing to vote in the primaries must be registered by June 2, 2021. Anyone who has moved since they last registered must re-register. Registration forms are available from the Madison County Board of Elections by calling 315.366.2231 or by visiting madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe. Forms are also available at post offices and town, city and village clerks’ offices. Potential voters also may register online with a NYS driver’s license at MyDMV dmv.ny.gov. Voters can verify their registration and enrollment at voterlookup.elections.state.ny.us/votersearch.aspx.

If you wish to vote by absentee ballot, the absentee application forms are available from the Madison County Board of Elections by calling 315.366.2231 or by visiting madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe or be completing the form and voting in person by visiting the Board of Elections Office at 138 N. Court St., Building 4, Wampsville.

For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe.

