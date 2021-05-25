Amish-made shed installed for Chenango Canal CAN-DO fundraiser

It took six men and a boy to shoulder and winch a 4-by-6-foot Amish-made wooden shed off the trailer and into place next to the Chenango Canal Cottage Museum, Bouckville last Wednesday.

Just in time for Memorial Day get-togethers, there is a shed in Bouckville with a customized chute built-in to receive 13-gallon bags full of returnable bottles and cans.

CAN-DO Project is a fundraiser for the Chenango Canal Association to help maintain the Towpath Trail on the Chenango Canal. Every nickel counts. People can also bring them to Caz-Cans in Hamilton, where they hold a skid for us.

The shed was built in a few days by Moses Shetler at his farm in Knoxboro; there is a wooden tilt-up barrier at the top of the chute to keep bees out. Just push the bag up the chute to lift it. It will be replaced shortly with a lighter screen.

The Mid-York Community Foundation generously donated the money to the Chenango Canal Association for the shed, and the Hamilton Community Chest donated funds for the signs that are being printed soon. The Community Chest is also funding trail log books and other signage to be ordered and installed later.

Call Diane Van Slyke at 315.729.8323, email chenangocanaltowpath@gmail.com or use NextDoor Hamilton for additional information on where to bring your returnable cans and bottles.

Pictured from left are Harvey Kliman, John Bailey, Charlie Page, Dan Schmieder, Fran Van Slyke, Jason Stasny and Seth Downen.

