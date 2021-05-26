Madison County Sheriff’s Office to participate in targeted enforcement

Announces Memorial Day and Weekend STOP-DWI high-visibility engagement campaign

Madison County STOP-DWI Coordinator Matthew White announced the STOP-DWI high visibility engagement campaign for Memorial Day weekend. This campaign is linked with other law enforcement initiatives already done at key times of the year.

The STOP-DWI high visibility engagement campaign for Memorial Day Weekend will run from May 28 through June 1, 2021, and is a locally driven program with all Madison County law enforcement agencies participating and working together. Police departments, state police and the Sheriff’s Office will be coordinating awareness, education and enforcement activities.

Research shows that highly visible, publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI Memorial Day and weekend high visibility engagement campaign can further reduce the occurrence of DWI.

The STOP-DWI Foundation has created a mobile APP, “Have A Plan,” that is available as a free download for smart phones to help find safe rides home no matter where you may be celebrating.

Visit stopdwi.org/mobileapp or your APP store for more information or to download.

Future STOP-DWI high visibility engagement campaigns will also include Independence Day and the Fourth of July weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists to not drink and drive.

