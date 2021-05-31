Madison County Courier

Salka stands with Israel

May 31, 2021

Assemblyman John Salka (R,C, I,-Ref-Brookfield) issued the following statement in relation to the recent conflict is the Middle East:

It is crucial that we as a state and nation stand united in our support for Israel. Israel is not only our strongest ally in the Middle East, Israel is a cornerstone of democracy for the world. Their people need our unwavering support. As the violence continues to intensify, we must stand united against Hamas and their campaign or terror.

Assemblyman John Salka represents the 121st Assembly District, which encompasses all of Madison County and portions of Oneida and Otsego counties.

