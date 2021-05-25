The Arc Madison Cortland creates Artisans of the Arc collection

This summer, The Arc Madison Cortland will be hosting a booth at the Oneida Commons Vendor Fair, located at 157 Cedar St., Oneida.

The booth will showcase and sell handcrafted artwork and designs, created by individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities supported by The Arc Madison Cortland. The “Artisans of the Arc” collection will feature one-of-a-kind paintings, knitted goods, potted plants, jewelry, originally-designed towels and much more,” said Director of Development and Communications Susan Litera. “This was a chance for us to not only showcase the amazing talents of our individuals, but also give them a creative outlet after an unprecedented year with the pandemic. We are extremely proud to share our collection with the community.”

Community members can visit the booth June 19, July 24, Aug. 7 and Sept. 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The fair will also offer other local vendors and food trucks.

Additionally, June 19 is a special “Meet the Artists” event, where locals can interact throughout the day with the imaginative individuals who created the Artisans of the Arc collection.

For more information, visit arcofmc.org or @arcofmcny on social media.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related