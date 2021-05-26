Volunteers educate residents about home fire safety

This past weekend, the Eastern New York Region of the American Red Cross and community partners helped 114 families protect themselves against home fires as part of a national Sound the Alarm effort.

“We thank everyone who helped Sound the Alarm against home fires,” said Regional CEO Kevin Coffey. “Saturday’s volunteer-led efforts will help people better protect themselves and their loved ones in neighborhoods with a high risk of home fires — which remain our community’s most frequent disaster during COVID-19.”

On Saturday, volunteers met with residents by appointment, outside homes, to share fire safety information and help them create an escape plan. Volunteers have also met virtually with families to review fire safety steps for their household.

Red Cross volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter were joined by New York State Senator Daphne Jordan, as well as volunteers from Rebuilding Together Saratoga County, the Clifton Park Fire Department, and Clifton Park-Halfmoon Fire District No.1. In Central and Northern New York, Red Cross volunteers worked alongside representatives of Fayetteville Fire & EMS and Manlius Fire and EMS.

NATIONAL CAMPAIGN TO SAVE LIVES Residents in the region are among the 100,000 people that the Red Cross is preparing in at-risk communities through this spring’s national Sound the Alarm effort with partners. It’s a key part of the organization’s Home Fire Campaign, which has saved at least 836 lives across the country, including 26 in Eastern New York, since launching in 2014.

Visit SoundTheAlarm.org to learn more, as well as to pledge to prepare your family against home fires by practicing your two-minute fire drill and testing your smoke alarms monthly.

