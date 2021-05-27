LETTER: Tenney protecting our seniors with her proposed Essential Caregivers Act

To the Editor:

At a recent press conference, Congresswomen Claudia Tenney brought up the issue of our seniors and nursing homes being most vulnerable to COVID-19 and what she proposes to do to address the situation.

“Many seniors died in nursing homes without their families present to say goodbye,” she said. “Tragically, many died alone. Families had to watch as their loved ones grew lonely, depressed and sick but were prohibited from visiting with their loved ones in nursing homes, due to Governor [Andrew] Cuomo’s lockdown order.”

Claudia proposes the following: The Essential Caregivers Act would allow family members and loved ones to enter these facilities to provide care and support, while following the same protocols as staff. Following the same safety protocols as long-term care facility staff, her Essential Caregivers Act would allow families to visit and care for their loved ones in a safe and healthy way.

Families will also not have to live with the pain of not being able to comfort their loved ones during their last days. Seniors also in long-term care facilities will no longer be trapped in isolation, which causes serious mental health crises, including causing seniors to lose the will to live.

Congresswoman Tenney’s legislation will keep seniors safe and, at the same time, provide them with an opportunity to receive the essential care they need from their own families.

Thank you Congresswoman Tenney for fighting to keep our seniors safe and happy in their golden years, keep up the good work you are doing for your district.

Jim Zecca, Utica

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related