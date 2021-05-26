Madison County Courier

Utica police investigate domestic incident

May 26, 2021

At about 9 a.m. May 26, 2021, Utica police units were dispatched to the 400 block of Utica Road regarding a domestic-related menacing complaint.

Upon arrival, the female suspect barricaded herself within the home and made threats of harm to herself and others.

The situation ended peacefully at about 10:40 a.m. with the female being taken into custody.

Jefferson Elementary School initiated its lockout procedure due to the proximity of the school to the residence in question; that will be lifted shortly.

No students were in danger at any point; full details of the incident will be released later today.

