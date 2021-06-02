Badges and Bicycles: Police auction, bike rodeo June 5

The City of Oneida Police Department will hold a public bicycle and property auction Saturday, June 5, 2021. The auction will be held at the Oneida Commons Vendor Mall, 157 Cedar St., Oneida; preview of items and registration of bidders begins at 9:30 a.m. Auction follows at 10 a.m. This is a cash-only auction, and all sales are final.

Items to be auctioned include more than 70 unclaimed bicycles and other miscellaneous found property that has been turned in to the City of Oneida Police Department.

This event is being held in conjunction with the Oneida Commons Vendor Mall, which also is kicking off its summer flea and craft market series that day.

At noon, the City Police department, in conjunction with the City of Oneida Recreation Department, will host its annual bike rodeo for kids of all ages. The rodeo has a long history with the police department dating back to the mid-1990s. This year’s bike rodeo will be held across from the Oneida Commons Vendor Mall on Cedar Street.

Youth navigate their bicycles through various safety courses while enjoying positive interactions with law enforcement members. This free event promotes bike safety by encouraging safe operation of bicycles. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will also be on site, providing Safe Child ID cards.

Both events will be held in compliance with current COVID guidelines. We encourage everyone to visit our agency’s Facebook page (@OneidaCityPoliceDepartmentNY) for up-to-date information regarding this and other events.

