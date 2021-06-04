BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

May 18, 2021
- Nicholas W. Kampf, 62, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of open container.
- Kaitlin N. Come, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for harassment second-degree.
- Michelle R. Vaughn, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for harassment second-degree.
- Karen L. Kroth, 39, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed junk yard.
- James E. Brooks, 47, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of criminal possession of a weapon fourth-degree, menacing second-degree, disorderly conduct (obstructing traffic) and consumption of alcohol in public. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
May 20, 2021
- Nicole M. Sharp, 33, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Dylan R. McNabb, 29, of Oneida, was arrested on a two separate bench warrants. One was for failure to appear on the charges of menacing (weapon) second-degree and harassment second-degree. The other was for failure to appear on the charge of criminal mischief fourth-degree. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court on all the above charges and released on his own recognizance.
- Zulma Z. Bonilla, 56, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for DWI, failure to keep right, insufficient tail lamps and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
May 21, 2021
- Dolly I. Weimer, 43, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator and operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile device.
- Lawrence W. Bartlett III, 42, of Canastota, was arrested on two separate bench warrants. One was for grand larceny fourth-degree (E felony). He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court where he was remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $100 bail. The other was for failure to report to jail as sentenced. He was held on bail of $1000 cash or $2000 bond.
- Candy S. Hopkins, 39, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on her own recognizance.
May 22, 2021
- John D. Cavallo III, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of open burn.
- Anne N. Aldasch, 51, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Steven W. Mackay, 24, of Bernhards Bay, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, no tail lamps, a license plate violation and a visibility/broken glass violation. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
- Margaret M. Mason, 55, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for a local law violation of unreasonable noise.
May 23, 2021
- Derek J. Field, 38, of Canastota, was issued a criminal summons for criminal contempt second-degree.
- Aaron F. Meyers, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
May 24, 2021
- Joshua L. Joslyn, 35, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal contempt second-degree. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for falsely reporting an incident third-degree. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court on the warrant charge and released on his own recognizance.
- Ryan J. Fureno, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Christopher G. Bailey, 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- Edward J. Tupay Jr., 33, of New Hartford, was arrested on an arrest warrant for grand larceny fourth-degree (E felony). He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
- Kevin R. Popple, 31, of Utica, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.