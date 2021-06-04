Madison County Courier

Boonville Black River Canal Museum news

Jun 4, 2021

Strawberry shortcake event planned; museum is looking for a paid intern

It is that time of year for the Boonville Black River Canal Museum to sell their strawberry shortcake. This year we will be selling it out of the Awesome Country Barn starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021. The price will be $4.

This sale is in conjunction with the Adirondack Community Chorus “To Everything There is a Season” concert, which starts at 3 p.m. at the Awesome Country Barn.

The Museum Board of Trustees is looking for a paid intern position at the museum for this summer season.  You must be a graduating high school senior enrolled in college for the 2021 fall semester or already a college student enrolled for the 2021 fall semester. Knowledge of canal information is not required, but helpful, as well as interests in history and canals. If interested, send an email to contactus@blackrivercanalmuseum.com.

