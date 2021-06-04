Salka honors the late Assemblyman Bill Magee

Assemblyman John Salka (R,C,I,-Ref-Brookfield) is proud to announce his bill (A.6175-B), which designates a portion of State Route 13 in Madison County as the “Assemblyman William ‘Bill’ Magee Highway,” passed the Assembly June 3, 2021. Magee represented the 121st Assembly District from 1991-2018 and died in December 2020.
“It is truly an honor to designate this portion of highway in Bill Magee’s name,” said Salka. “Bill Magee was a strong advocate for education, healthcare and our farmers throughout New York state. This bill memorializes Bill Magee’s legacy; I couldn’t be more proud to see it pass the Assembly.”
Assemblyman John Salka represents the 121st Assembly District, which encompasses all of Madison County and portions of Oneida and Otsego counties.