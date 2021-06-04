Madison County Sheriff’s Office news

Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood and National Sheriff’s Association introduce traffic safety public service announcement from Toby Keith

Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood announced May 27, 2021, the release of a traffic safety public service announcement with multi-platinum, award-winning country music performer Toby Keith.

The PSA was created with support and funding through a cooperative agreement with the National Sheriff’s Association and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The PSA can be found here and, starting this week, the NSA will be distributing the PSA to 1,900 TV outlets and radio stations across the country. Madison County encourages our local radio and television stations to air this PSA because traffic safety is important to every community.

“Do your part, and drive smart,” Hood said. “We have already seen one too many fatal accidents here in Madison County this year. Buckle up, slow down, drive sober and don’t drive distracted.”

