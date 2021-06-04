Clear Path for Veterans to host Operation HEROES 2021

Hybrid walk, run, cycle fundraiser virtual event to support COVID-19 task force

Clear Path for Veterans announces the launch of Operation HEROES 2021. In 2020 Clear Path for Veterans launched the first Operation HEROES walk, run, and cycle virtual event to support the COVID-19 Community Task Force and its response to address critical needs caused by the onset of the pandemic.

The virtual event received so much positive feedback that it is returning this year as a hybrid event and will offer opportunities to visit and enjoy the Clear Path campus.

Operation HEROES is a virtual walk, run and cycle event that allows the community to come together to recognize and honor our Nation’s heroes, as well as raise funds for Clear Path for Veterans. All money raised during Operation HEROES will allow Clear Path for Veterans to continue to provide essential programs and services to veterans, military members and their families across the 33 counties served.

The 10-day event will take place from Friday, June 18, through Sunday, June 27. During this time, participants are encouraged to track their miles and engage with the Operation HEROES community via Clear Path’s social media or the Operation HEROES club on the Strava app, found in all app stores.

Event participants can also build their own personalized fundraising page, allowing their friends, families and networks to support their mission of giving back to our Nation’s heroes. After registering, participants will receive access to a digital library of downloadable graphics and tools to use throughout their participation in Operation HEROES.

New in 2021 are designated days to get your miles in at the Clear Path campus on our beautiful walking trails, the chance to receive a limited-edition Operation HEROES 2021 event t-shirt and fitness challenges to complete in memory or in honor of the veteran or military member in your life.

All registered participants will receive a certificate of completion and chances to win prizes and gift certificates to local restaurants.

Registration options include individual registration, youth pricing (ages 10 to 17) and family-pack pricing for up to five people. Participants can register online now and become a member of the Operation HEROES team today.

To register and become a member of the Operation HEROES team or to learn more about Operation HEROES, click here or visit clearpath4vets.com/operationheroes2021.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related