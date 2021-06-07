Madison County Courier

Calling all vendors, crafters and garage sale aficionados

Bymartha

Jun 7, 2021

St Paul’s of Chittenango at 204 Genesee St., Chittenango, will hold its annual tag sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021. We are looking for vendors, crafters and garage sale aficionados.

To reserve your $12 outdoor space or $15 indoor space, contact Robin Weisbrod at 315.367.8111 or rdweisbrod@gmail.com. Indoor space is limited, but there is plenty of outside space available.

Hot dogs, coffee, soda and water will be available for purchase.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Chittenango is a small, dedicated parish in the heart of
downtown Chittenango. This gem of a building, almost 150 years young, houses a loving
community of parishioners who do their best to help the community in various ways.

We are strong supporters of vacation bible school, the Sullivan Food Pantry, Chittenango
Area Council of Churches, Rescue Mission, School Kits, Episcopal Relief Fund and the
Giving Tree at Christmas for Madison County kids, just to name a few of our outreach missions.

Our flock is led by the Rev. Dr. Leon Mozeliak, a retired priest we are blessed to have.

