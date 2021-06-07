Madison County Courier

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State police investigate a fatal Amish buggy crash in Oswego County

Jun 7, 2021

State police in Pulaski are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and an Amish buggy that occurred June 6, 2021, on County Route 41 in the town of Richland, Oswego County.

A 2017 Dodge Ram pick-up truck, operated by John W. Leathley, 31, of Chittenango, was southbound on Route 41when he struck an Amish buggy from the rear; the impact of the crash caused two occupants to be ejected.

Susan Swartzentruber, 22, of Pulaski, was pronounced deceased at the scene; Enos P. Hershberger, 21, was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries.

Leathley was not injured in the crash. A drug-recognition expert evaluation was performed on Leathley, who was determined to be negative for impairment. No criminal charges are expected at this time.

The investigation continues.

