2021 New York County Fair Series set to begin July 8

Madison County one of three new sites this year; SUNY Morrisville to host

The Agriculture & New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund released the approved schedule for the New York Sire Stakes County Fair Series.

The series will consist of 21 non-pari-mutuel harness racing events open to eligible 2- and 3-year-old New York-bred Standardbreds. The events provide young horses with the opportunity to earn as they learn while bringing harness racing to communities across the state.

Madison County is one of three new locations this year; Madison County racing will be held offsite at SUNY Morrisville.

“This schedule came together thanks to the work of many dedicated individuals in counties around the state,” said Executive Director M. Kelly Young. “We appreciate the commitment of all our racing fairs and are excited for the outstanding season coming up.”

“The New York Sire Stakes is excited to welcome these three new locations to expand our racing offerings,” said Young. “We hope this schedule encourages more individuals to participate in harness racing and attend these exciting grandstand events in New York state.”

Additionally, the Lewis County Fair celebrates its 200th year this summer. Harness racing has long been an integral part of the Lowville event and the NYSS is excited to be part of this milestone celebration. You can learn more here.

This year’s season gets underway July 8 at the Afton Fair in Chenango County. The County Fair Finals are scheduled for Sept. 5 at Goshen. The full schedule of race dates can be viewed here.

Lastly, all County Fair Finals entries, except those for Erie County, will go through the New York Fair Entry Hotline at 518.388.0964.

For more information, visit nysirestakes.com.

