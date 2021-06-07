Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Say hello to Duke. He is a 2-year-old lab mix. He came into the shelter in mid-April. He has had only one owner his entire life. He was surrendered to us because his owners were moving, and they couldn’t take him with them. He has lived with kids ranging from ages 2 and up, also lived with dogs and cats, who he seemed to get along well with.

He is a registered emotional support animal and was brought into the shelter with documentation stating this. An emotional support animal is a type of animal that provides comfort to help relieve a symptom or effect of a person’s disability. The shelter would like to find Duke a good home that will last for the rest of his life. If you would like to meet Duke, schedule an appointment with the shelter staff.

Joey is a handsome guy who loves hanging out in cat trees and playing with wand toys. He would like to find a new home that has a lot of space to explore and a quieter lifestyle. Joey would do best in a home with no small children and no dogs. He would be okay with another calm kitty. If you would like to meet Joey, call the shelter.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.come/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

