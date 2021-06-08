Madison County Courier

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Jun 8, 2021

May 25, 2021

  • Destiny R. Morey, 25, of Waterville, was issued appearance tickets for inadequate stop lamps, unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Kristopher K. Owens, 38, of Wampsville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Tammy L. Morrison, 60, of Canastota, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
  • Joshua J. Morrison, 29, of Canastota, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.

May 26, 2021

  • Melissa E. Kotary, 37, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass.
  • Michael G. House, 37, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of second-degree criminal trespass. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.

May 27, 2021

  • Evamarie Torrellas, 55, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree arson. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $100 bail.
  • Margaret M. Mason, 55, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
  • Clayton J. Martin, 40, of Oriskany, was arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a forged instrument, a license plate violation and operating a vehicle the wrong way on a one-way street. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.

May 28, 2021

  • Calvin J. Winston Jr., 35, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree criminal mischief (D felony). He was arraigned virtually at Madison County Jail.
  • Joshua L. Stewart, 27, of Oneida, was arrested on two counts of petit larceny and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny (E felony). He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
  • Joshua L. Joslyn, 35, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Morgan W. Shlotzhauer, 39, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.

May 29, 2021

  • Kevin M. Schojan, 57, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unreasonable noise.
  • Jerry L. Mansir, 55, of Oneida, was arrested for resisting arrest, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.

May 30, 2021

  • Adam M. Davis, 30, of Morrisville, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
  • Shawn G. Dieni, 24, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Jeffrey D. Decker, 27, of Oneida, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.

May 31, 2021

  • Mallory P. Coe, 26, of Durhamville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Scott P. Farley, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unreasonable noise.

