Oneida man arrested in connection with a string of stolen vehicles

On June 8, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and City of Oneida Police Department investigated reports of several stolen vehicles in the city of Oneida and Fenner. The first stolen vehicle was taken from Walmart in Oneida and later located on Falls Road in Fenner; the second vehicle was stolen and later located on Lewis Point Road in Lenox.

Security camera footage from the Walmart parking lot captured images of the suspect, 29-year-old Joshua B. Sharon of Oneida taking the vehicle. Sharon was previously arrested in the morning of June 8 by Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies after being located in another stolen vehicle from Oneida. At that time, Sharon was arraigned on fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, all class A misdemeanors.

Sharon was arraigned and released on his own recognizance with a return date of June 22, 2021, in Canastota Village Court.

A Madison County K9 Unit responded to the scene on Lewis Point Road and conducted a track from the vehicle. The K9 units tracked to Stephens Road, where investigators located Sharon and took him into custody without incident. Upon being taken into custody, Sharon was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A-misdemeanor.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office also charged Sharon, a registered sex offender, with two class E felonies for sex offender registry violations.

Sharon refused to cooperate with officers and was arraigned in Lenox Town Court. He was remanded to the Madison County Jail; additional charges are pending.

