DeRuyter student awarded $1,500 America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders Scholarship

Kyle Barnes of DeRuyter has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund. In the fall, Barnes will continue to study dairy science at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Barnes exemplifies the quality of students who are selected for Grow Ag Leaders scholarships. “Bayer Fund is proud to sponsor the America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders program, helping hundreds of students to pursue higher education studies in the field of agriculture,” said Bayer Fund Community Engagement Senior Representative Amy Simpson. “By supporting these students today, we are supporting the future leaders of our industry. Bayer Fund remains committed to improving Ag Education opportunities in rural communities.”

The future of agriculture relies on talented young people like Barnes to fill thousands of jobs in a variety of fields, such as plant science, engineering, communications, finance and more. Grow Ag Leaders raises awareness of diverse career opportunities in the agriculture industry and provides more than 350 scholarships nationwide each year to support a student’s ag education.

Grow Ag Leaders scholarships, administered by the National FFA Organization, are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in ag-related fields. To be considered, each applicant is required to receive endorsements from two local farmers.

FFA members and non-FFA members are eligible to apply.

With support from Bayer Fund, more than $3.8 million in scholarships has been awarded to students since Grow Ag Leaders began in 2014.

America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders is part of the America’s Farmers community outreach initiative, which is designed to make a positive impact in farming communities across the U.S. Since 2010, the programs have partnered with farmers to award more than $62 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America.

For a complete list of recipients or more information, visit americasfarmers.com.

