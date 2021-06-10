Madison County Farm Bureau awards scholarship

The Madison County Farm Bureau announced Austin Nolley of Munnsville is the 2021 Madison County Farm Bureau Scholarship winner.

Nolley was selected from candidates required to submit an application and write an essay discussing an issue facing agriculture in their county with suggestions of how Farm Bureau can support its members dealing with this issue. His application and essay were reviewed by the judges, and both factored into him being recognized for the Madison County Farm Bureau Scholarship.

Nolley will be graduating from Stockbridge Valley Central High School this month. He has been an active member of the Stockbridge Valley FFA chapter, serving as reporter, vice president and president, and has just completed his term as president of New York State FFA for 2020-21 year. He has also been active in sports including varsity basketball and varsity baseball.

Nolley plans to attend Iowa State University in the fall, where he will major in agricultural engineering and minor in business.

Future plans include starting his own business and becoming involved in local politics.

“We are excited to be able to provide this opportunity to our local students and would like to congratulate Austin for being selected as the county winner,” said Johanna Bossard, chair of the Madison County Promotion and Education Committee. “Austin and all of the other finalists have clearly demonstrated their understanding of agriculture and are committed to studying it at the college level. We wish them the best of luck.”

